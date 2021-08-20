Make it a mimosa for me!

Who’s ready for a shot of champagne with their morning orange juice? Or maybe vodka with your tomato juice? IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options. The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) seems to be taking a cue from another popular breakfast restaurant, Cracker Barrel, which started rolling out beer and wine options last year.

The pancake chain’s new Bubbles, Wine & Brews menu is part of a pilot program and is being added to participating restaurants around the country. It will feature beer, wine, and boozy brunch staples like Bellinis, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. You’ll be able to enjoy brands such as Budweiser, Barefoot, Corona, and Blue Moon as well as local craft brews (depending on what’s available in each particular location).

Each IHOP location, since it’s a franchise, will make its own decision on whether they bring in the booze. Each franchise is responsible for obtaining a liquor license and training employees on carding and such.

So far, only a few locations have introduced the Bubbles, Wine & Brews menu. They include two locations in New Mexico. Coming up in September, a San Diego-based IHOP will jump on the booze bandwagon. New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Ohio will be among the next states to bring in the new wine and beer options.

Headquartered in Glendale, California, IHOP has been serving delicious pancakes, waffles, and other breakfast staples since 1958. There are more than 1,650 IHOPs in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. So, yeah, it really is “international.”

What’s your favorite breakfast item at IHOP? Or do you prefer the lunch/dinner menu? Let us know in the comments.