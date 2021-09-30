Inflation jitters: Coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Arizona ranks top 5 in betting transactions first day of NFL season
Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trump's Arizona Governor Pick Fingers Katie Hobbs As Election 'Thief'
Takeout cocktails are back, sort of; North Tempe Food City's closure concerns some; 12 new food and drink spots in downtown Phoenix
MLB: Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Kazmir, Giants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
Trump's Arizona Governor Pick Fingers Katie Hobbs As Election 'Thief'
After Arizona's failed 'audit,' conspiracy theorists turn on each other
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
Trump's Arizona Governor Pick Fingers Katie Hobbs As Election 'Thief'
Arizona Coyotes only NHL team to relax dress code for players, according to ESPN survey
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College golf blog: On the road to the 2022 NCAA Championship
Arizona Coyotes only NHL team to relax dress code for players, according to ESPN survey
Miles to Nowhere explores ‘The RaceCar Phenomenon’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Inflation jitters: Coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes
Associated Press - Boston Herald
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers’ costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down
Read Full Story on bostonherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland lines, odds: Advanced computer model reveals picks for Friday's Big Ten battle
Police reforms, early voting and LGBTQ rights among new laws taking effect in Maryland
Genenta Strengthens Senior Management With Key Strategic Appointments
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL