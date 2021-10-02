Jax sharp as Twins stop Perez, shut out Royals 4-0
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
Project Community: UNMC hosts panel on Hispanic health care outreach
Northwestern at Nebraska odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Slow start, Nebraska’s 35-point first half leads to Northwestern’s second conference loss
Instant Reaction: Nebraska’s 56-7 Bashing of Northwestern
Nebraska 56 Northwestern 7: Recap and #AfterDark Thread
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Date set for annual sheep, goat conference
Harvest of Harmony showcases hometown feel of community
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Slow start, Nebraska’s 35-point first half leads to Northwestern’s second conference loss
Taking stock: Columbus Clippers reflect on getting back to business after 2020 shutdown
Not stopping Nebraska's option plays 'kind of snowballed' on Northwestern
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jax sharp as Twins stop Perez, shut out Royals 4-0
AP - USA Today
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Scouting the Browns' Week 4 opponent: Minnesota Vikings - Our Q&A with Daily Norseman
Newcomerstown native helps in Minnesota accident
Twins' Byron Buxton excited by his future because of his production this season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL