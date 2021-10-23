Jeff Duncan: These Saints are built to thrive in potentially 'nasty' Seattle football weather
Jeff Duncan: These Saints are built to thrive in potentially 'nasty' Seattle football weather
BY JEFF DUNCAN | SPORTS COLUMNIST - NOLA.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
There was a time not long ago when the New Orleans Saints were known in NFL circles by the most dreaded of monikers: a finesse team.
Read Full Story on nola.com
