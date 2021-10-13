The name change is only temporary; Krispy Kreme is transforming into "Krispy Skreme" for Halloween.

Okay, Krispy Kreme fans. Your favorite doughnut shop is doing something different for Halloween this year. Now through October 31, the national chain is changing its name to “Krispy Skreme,” offering up spooky-looking doughnuts, weekly deals, and special Halloween packaging.

The spooky stores will also continue the tradition of giving away free doughnuts to anyone in costume on Halloween.

In addition to pumpkin flavors and festive sprinkles, Krispy Kreme—erm, Krispy Skreme has created some adorable Halloween donuts.

The Abra-Cat-Dabra is an original glazed dipped doughnut decorated to look like a cute black cat. Cake doughnut lovers will love the Enchanted Cauldron, a chocolate cake doughnut filled with green buttercream, sprinkles, and a pretzel rod. The Bewitched Broomstick is a round shell doughnut with purple icing, green icing swirls and topped with a witches broomstick. Finally, there's the Spooky Sprinkle, which is a traditional orange iced doughnut decorated with Halloween sprinkles.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme (Facebook)

The Krispy Skreme dozen comes in a special box that looks like a witches spell book and includes three each of the Halloween specialty doughnuts.

Krispy Skreme also has a special deal available on Saturdays in October. Buy a dozen doughnuts and get the “Scary Sharies" dozen for only $1.The special variety includes 11 glazed doughnuts and one Halloween sprinkle, perfect for sharing with friends and neighbors.

Cutting back on the sweet stuff? Krispy Skreme has three different cute Halloween minis so you can enjoy a little bit of sweetness during the holiday without breaking your diet. The Halloween menu also includes a special drink, the caramel apple chiller. Tart apple flavored ice is mixed with swirls of Ghiradelli caramel sauce.

Halloween goodies are available only until October 31 or while supplies last.

What do you think of Krispy Kreme's new name? Sound off in the comments below.