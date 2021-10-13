Laughter at Lucky Penny: 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opens Oct. 15
Laughter at Lucky Penny: 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' opens Oct. 15
ROSEMARIE KEMPTON - Napa Valley Register
10/13/21
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center shines the spotlight on one of America’s most beloved humorists in nine performances of “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” running Oct. 15 to 31.
Read Full Story on napavalleyregister.com
