Lawsuit: West Fargo VFW employee negligence contributed to woman's rape
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more
Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Another rift opens on RI's political left: Co-op's Mendes evolves on abortion
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The best 5 picks for must reads from the Providence Journal
Providence nightclub shuttered temporarily as investigation into triple shooting continues
New to RI: One sweet assignment — learning to make Nana's rugelach
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Johnson: I'm So Blown Away By Everything
The best 5 picks for must reads from the Providence Journal
Collette has new tours and Oberammergau agent incentives for its 104th travel season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The best 5 picks for must reads from the Providence Journal
Housing Market Still Hot In Pawtucket
NEW: Speed Cameras Coming to Another Rhode Island City
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
6 things we learned from Newport County high school football teams in Week 7
Johnson: I'm So Blown Away By Everything
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lawsuit: West Fargo VFW employee negligence contributed to woman's rape
April Baumgarten - INFORUM
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
The VFW said the former employees are not responsible for sexual assault, adding former employees acted "outside the course and scope of their employment."
Read Full Story on inforum.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Landowners say shortcomings apparent in North Dakota's abandoned oil well plugging program
North Dakota Legacy Fund program makes major investment; amount not divulged
North Dakota health agency turning off social media comments
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL