Celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29 with these great deals and freebies!

If you’re a coffee-lover, a special holiday is coming up this week just for you. Wednesday, September 29, is National Coffee Day and there are some great offers out there this year. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.

The coffee giant is celebrating 50 years in business and is celebrating by offering a free 20-ounce cup of coffee on National Coffee Day. All you have to do is bring in a clean, reusable cup of any kind they will fill it up. Sorry, this offer is not valid for drive-thru or order ahead. No purchase is necessary.

Stop into your favorite Dunkin’ on National Coffee Day and get a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase. You must be a member of Dunkin’s DD Perks program to get free coffee. Signup is free and easy and you’ll get access to special offers and promotions through the Dunkin’ app.

7-Eleven is indulging everyone’s sweet tooth with this year’s National Coffee Day offer. On Wednesday, September you can get a free extra-large hot coffee with the purchase of any donut, muffin or pastry. You must be a member of the 7Rewards loyalty club to redeem this offer. Can’t make it into the store? Rewards members can a free coffee delivered via the 7NOW app. Just enter the code FREE4U when you order.

If you’re lucky enough to live near a Dutch Bros., you’ll want to head over on National Coffee Day. The Oregon-based coffee shop will be awarding 100 lucky people with a free year of coffee starting on National Coffee Day. All you have to do to enter is place an order through the Dutch Pass app or redeem an award at the window and you’ll get notified immediately if you’re a winner. The contest runs through October 31 or until all the winners are announced.

Peet’s has several deals going for cafe customers and homebrewers. Now through September 29, get 25 percent off Peet’s bean coffee, K-cups, and espresso pods in-store and at peets.com. On National Coffee Day, Peetnik rewards members will get entered into a contest to win a $2,000 gift card with any purchase in-store. Peetnik rewards members can also get free delivery on mobile orders through Friday, October 1, 2021.

Everyone knows about the monthly coffee subscription available at Panera Bread stores. On National Coffee Day, Panera is giving people a glimpse of what that would look like by offering free cups of coffee all day. There is a catch—you must be a parent or a caregiver, but the deal is good all day in-store and at the drive-thru. Customers can also enter to win one of 450 Jump Start Jugs, a gallon-sized bottle of coffee guaranteed to get anyone going.

Duck Donuts is promoting its new member reward app by offering a free cold brew or iced frappe to members on National Coffee Day. To get this sweet deal you must sign up for the Duck Donuts rewards app by midnight on September 28, 2021.