It's a holiday miracle!

The holidays are coming early this year, thanks to the folks at Little Debbie, who have gifted us with something sweet. Ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes is heading to freezers next month, according to Best Products, who revealed the seasonal flavor will be available for a limited time.

So what's in a pint of Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream? If you're a fan of the snack cake, you know they consist of golden yellow layer cake, vanilla filling, and a vanilla coating topped with festive icing and sprinkles. They're also shaped like Christmas trees, hence the name. For the ice cream, they take pieces of cake, sprinkles, and a red frosting ribbon and swirl them into a creamy base of white cake ice cream.

We don't think Santa would complain if you left a pint of this in the freezer on Christmas Eve instead of cookies (just don't forget carrots for the reindeer!).

Each pint retails for $2.50, which makes it an easy treat to stash away for the winter months or any time of year when you want a taste of the holidays. Hey, who says ice cream is only for summer? Considering Christmas comes once a year, we think the brain freeze will be more than worth it. Crossing our fingers for a Cosmic Brownies or Honey Buns flavor next!

The frozen treat will drop on November 1, and Wal-Mart has been confirmed as one of the retailers carrying it. So mark your calendars and stock up!

What do you think of Little Debbie's latest concoction? Sound off in the comments.