L'eggo my ... pastry?

How hard is it to choose between Eggo waffles and Pop-Tarts for breakfast? They're both convenient, super tasty, and come in an array of flavors, which only makes the decision harder. To satisfy your cravings (and lessen your decision paralysis), Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.

That's right! Eggo Pop-Tarts is coming, and sooner than you think. Best Products revealed that the new flavor, in all its golden glory, is expected to drop nationwide at grocery stores this December. Much like the standard varieties, each box will retail at $2.99 and come with eight pastries total, as well as individual packs to purchase on their own.

The pastries feature all the distinct components that make the frozen waffle and quick pastry so irresistible. It features the signature yellow shell, a frosted maple coating, and maple syrup-flavored filling on the inside. And as though it couldn't be more waffle-like, it even has grid marks painted on top in yellow icing. Try popping these in the toaster and tell us they aren't the real thing!

While the flavor won't arrive for a few months, there will be an opportunity to get your hands on some before everyone else. Pop-Tarts is reportedly working on a giveaway to hand out free boxes before its release date, and if you're lucky, you may be one of the winners. For more details, you can keep a close eye on their Instagram page. Otherwise, we'll just say "L'Eggo my Eggo!" and grab some on our next Target run.

What do you think? Are Eggo Pop-Tarts heading to your shopping cart? Sound off in the comments.