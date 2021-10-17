Loved ones say final goodbyes to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
Vannia Joseph - ArkLaTex Homepage
10/17/21
A very emotional day as loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. Gaubert was a 19 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police.
Read Full Story on brproud.com
