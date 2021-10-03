Man arrested in Utah football player's shooting death
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Utility relief program helps Longview father catch up on bills
Judge: ‘You treated the victim like your personal ATM’
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
These 5 Seattle-area neighborhoods changed the most this past decade. Here’s how
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, Curtis Samuel affecting Week 4 starts and sits
The Fall Foliage Festival in Federal Way celebrates all the colors and senses of the season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Times recommends: Stephanie Bowman for Port of Seattle, Position 3
6 alpine hikes in Washington to savor before the snow flies
Heinicke late TD to McKissic, Washington beats Falcons 34-30
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
6 alpine hikes in Washington to savor before the snow flies
Washington Football Team lose TE Logan Thomas, guard Brandon Scherff to injuries
Instant analysis: Washington survives Falcons with a 34-30 win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Times recommends: Stephanie Bowman for Port of Seattle, Position 3
NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Washington, Jets, Giants pick up wins in dramatic fashion
A Very Cool Pizza And Beer Collab Celebrates The Release Of Modernist Cuisine’s Latest
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Man arrested in Utah football player's shooting death
KWKT - FOX 44 - Fox 44 Waco News
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police
Read Full Story on fox44news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL