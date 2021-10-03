Man with violent history arrested in shooting death of University of Utah football player
Man with violent history arrested in shooting death of University of Utah football player
Pat Reavy, KSL.com - KSL
10/3/21
A Salt Lake man was arrested early Sunday in the shooting death of University of Utah student and football player Aaron Lowe, police said.
Read Full Story on ksl.com
