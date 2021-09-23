The PGF IPA honors the Panamanian golden frog believed to be extinct in the wild.

The Maryland Zoo just brewed up an inspiring collaboration that's now on tap!

Partnering with Baltimore-based pub The Brewer's Art, the zoo launched a new beer inspired by one of the rarest amphibians in the animal kingdom—the Panamanian golden frog. A colorful toad native to Panama, they are believed to be virtually extinct in the wild and have not been spotted in nature since 2009. Conservation advocates want to change that, and the beverage makes a good start to spreading the word.

"Brewer’s Art is excited to expand upon our collaboration with the Maryland Zoo by creating PGF IPA to help support this highly endangered species,” The Brewer’s Art co-owner Volker Stewart said.

The PGF IPA has a 6.4-percent ABV and contains Amarillo Hops and Mandarina Bavaria for a "well-balanced" beverage. According to Stewart, the beer was concocted at the brewery and will be available on draft and 12-ounce cans. It will be available at local businesses throughout Baltimore with the help of Bond Distributing, which regularly works with events like Brew at the Zoo and OktoBEARfest. For added flair, the zoo's senior director of marketing Hailey Hays contributed original artwork for the labels.

This isn't the first time the two have come together on a collab. In 2016, they released an animal-themed beer to celebrate mutual milestones: the brewer's 20th anniversary and the zoo's 140th anniversary called the Penguin Pils, a similarly breezy beverage of 4.5-percent ABV.

The Maryland Zoo has a special history regarding the Panamanian Golden Frog. As the first zoo to breed them and hold the official breed registry, their work in reintroducing the animals to their native habitat extends to around 50 zoos in the United States and Canada as well as Panama. Visitors can find the frogs at the Chimpanzee Forest with their signature yellow and black coloring. They may look cute, but be warned–it's an evolutionary sign that warns predators they're poisonous. The level of toxins in their bodies is enough to kill over 1,000 mice! Thankfully, you won't have to worry about that when enjoying this refreshing drink.

Proceeds from the beverage will benefit the Panamanian Golden Frog Conservation Center and its efforts to restore the frogs to their native habitat. Ready to get sipping? Check out the press release for more information.

Will you try the PGF IPA for yourself? What beer collaborations have you enjoyed in the past? Tell us your favorite in the comments.