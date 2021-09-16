McDonald's is also holding a contest to win a vacation to Walt Disney World!

From now and while supplies last, you can take home a Disney 50th anniversary toy when you purchase a McDonald's Happy Meal. The fast-food restaurant is giving out 50 different toys that commemorate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

And that's not all McDonald's is doing to help celebrate Disney World's 50th anniversary. The company plans to host a contest where 25 families will win a paid vacation to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Starting September 25 and going through October 1, anyone who orders a Happy Meal with McDonald's "Mobile Order and Pay" feature in its app will be entered to win a free vacation. People can also enter at magicatmcd.com.

Twenty-five winners will receive the following:

A four-night and five-day Walt Disney World Resort vacation for the winner and up to three guests

Round trip economy air travel

Four nights of hotel accommodations

Four four-day theme park tickets valid for the four theme parks

$750 in Disney Gift Card eGifts

$3,460 check

The 25 winners will be drawn randomly in mid-October and will be notified via email. The trip must be taken by December 15, 2022.

These are the characters you might find in your next Happy Meal:

Abu

Bambi

BB-8

Bo Peep

Bruni

Celebration Chip

Celebration Daisy Duck

Celebration Dale

Celebration Donald Duck

Celebration Goofy

Celebration Mickey Mouse

Celebration Minnie Mouse

Celebration Pluto

Chesire Cat

Cogsworth

Dante

Dory

Dumbo

Edna Mode

Flounder

Frozone

Genie

Groot

Gus

Hei Hei

Jaq

Jiminy Cricket

Joe Gardner

Lady

Lumiere

Mad Hatter

Miguel

Nemo

Olaf

Piglet

Pinocchio

Pua

Pumbaa

R2-D2

Rocket

Sebastian

Simba

Stitch

Thumper

Timon

Timothy Mouse

Tinker Bell

Tramp

Winnie The Pooh

Woody

The toys are limited edition and only available now, so get your cheeseburger while you can!

Are you excited about the McDonald's anniversary toys? Are you hoping to win the paid vacation to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments.