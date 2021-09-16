McDonald's is also holding a contest to win a vacation to Walt Disney World!
From now and while supplies last, you can take home a Disney 50th anniversary toy when you purchase a McDonald's Happy Meal. The fast-food restaurant is giving out 50 different toys that commemorate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
And that's not all McDonald's is doing to help celebrate Disney World's 50th anniversary. The company plans to host a contest where 25 families will win a paid vacation to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Starting September 25 and going through October 1, anyone who orders a Happy Meal with McDonald's "Mobile Order and Pay" feature in its app will be entered to win a free vacation. People can also enter at magicatmcd.com.
Twenty-five winners will receive the following:
- A four-night and five-day Walt Disney World Resort vacation for the winner and up to three guests
- Round trip economy air travel
- Four nights of hotel accommodations
- Four four-day theme park tickets valid for the four theme parks
- $750 in Disney Gift Card eGifts
- $3,460 check
The 25 winners will be drawn randomly in mid-October and will be notified via email. The trip must be taken by December 15, 2022.
These are the characters you might find in your next Happy Meal:
- Abu
- Bambi
- BB-8
- Bo Peep
- Bruni
- Celebration Chip
- Celebration Daisy Duck
- Celebration Dale
- Celebration Donald Duck
- Celebration Goofy
- Celebration Mickey Mouse
- Celebration Minnie Mouse
- Celebration Pluto
- Chesire Cat
- Cogsworth
- Dante
- Dory
- Dumbo
- Edna Mode
- Flounder
- Frozone
- Genie
- Groot
- Gus
- Hei Hei
- Jaq
- Jiminy Cricket
- Joe Gardner
- Lady
- Lumiere
- Mad Hatter
- Miguel
- Nemo
- Olaf
- Piglet
- Pinocchio
- Pua
- Pumbaa
- R2-D2
- Rocket
- Sebastian
- Simba
- Stitch
- Thumper
- Timon
- Timothy Mouse
- Tinker Bell
- Tramp
- Winnie The Pooh
- Woody
The toys are limited edition and only available now, so get your cheeseburger while you can!
Are you excited about the McDonald's anniversary toys? Are you hoping to win the paid vacation to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments.