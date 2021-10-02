Mid-October is peak time for fall foliage, and Holmes is a popular spot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tallahassee's world-famous opera composer, Carlisle Floyd, dies at 95
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Some Florida school districts -- including Duval -- continue clash with the state over masks
Jordan Travis announced as starting quarterback for Florida State vs. Syracuse
David Bellamy, surgeon and cop, will challenge Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
This Week with the Crimson Tide, Oct. 10-16, 2021
Troubling Trend: Tallahassee hit with wave of gun violence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal
Tallahassee Historical Society announces new meetings, speakers for year
'Demand has rebounded': Price of gas in Florida sees double digit boom
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal
'Demand has rebounded': Price of gas in Florida sees double digit boom
Is 2022 the swan song for Florida's state bird?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Mid-October is peak time for fall foliage, and Holmes is a popular spot
Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record - The Daily Record on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
October in Holmes County is prime time for sightseeing as peak season for fall foliage arrives along the country roads in and around Amish Country.
Read Full Story on the-daily-record.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A scholar, an editor, and a gentleman: Friends and colleagues remember UMass professor Jules Chametzky
Kenyan Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon
Georgia now No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati after Alabama loss
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL