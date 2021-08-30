Are you going to do the dew?

Have you ever been out on a scorching hot day and thought, “I could really use a spicy-sweet drink to quench my thirst?” Probably not, but Mountain Dew doesn’t care. The drink company is combining the hotness of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with the citrusy sweetness of Mountain to create a new drink that absolutely no one asked for.

Starting August 31, the new flavor, Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available exclusively on the virtual DEW store. A 6-pack case of the spicy-sweet drink will sell for $12 and there will be a limit of two cases per order. Be sure to order as soon as the drink releases as it will likely sell out.

"As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," said Senior Marketing Director, Matt Nielsten. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

To supplement the new drink, the DEW store has also partnered with the clothing brand, Broken Promises, to release a new apparel line inspired by the Flamin' Hot drink. The line includes shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories that will help you showcase your love for Mountain Dew and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The limited-edition release will drop exclusively to subscribers of the Broken Promises app on Friday, September 3, and the official public launch is expected to hit Broken Promises' website on September 4.

To showcase some of the themes of the apparel line and the new drink, Mountain Dew even partnered with social media influencers @baddiewinkle and @GrannyCoyBundy .

So, will you be doing the dew? Let us know in the comments if you're able to try the new Flamin' Hot flavor!