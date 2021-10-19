Nevada state lab director may be called as witness in Theranos trial
Nevada state lab director may be called as witness in Theranos trial
Mary Hynes - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/19/21
Lab director Mark Pandori, who worked briefly at the Silicon Valley startup, is a possible witness in the criminal fraud trial of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
