New state-of-the-art animal shelter opens in Central Islip
New state-of-the-art animal shelter opens in Central Islip
Jodi Goldberg - Fox 5 NY
10/22/21
A brand new, $9M state-of-the-art animal shelter has opened in Central Islip, with 82 kennels, displays for cats and dogs, outdoor pens for exercise, and a full surgical suite.
