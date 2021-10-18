Newport man donates 20 kilograms to food bank after weight loss following mini stroke
Newport man donates 20 kilograms to food bank after weight loss following mini stroke
Charlotte Bentley - Shropshire Star
10/18/21
A man who lost more than three stone after experiencing a mini-stroke has donated the equivalent of the weight he lost in food to a town's food bank.
Read Full Story on shropshirestar.com
