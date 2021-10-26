NFL power rankings head-scratchers: Arizona Cardinals as low as No. 5 entering NFL Week 8
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Week 8 Prep Football Preview: Playoff implications at stake for many Twin Harbors teams
Elma defeats Tenino to secure league’s second spot
Contech startup Elmawkaa raises six-figure Seed round
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Elma defeats Tenino to secure league’s second spot
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NFL power rankings head-scratchers: Arizona Cardinals as low as No. 5 entering NFL Week 8
Jeremy Cluff - Austin American-Statesman
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0 on the season and as low as No. 5 in recent NFL power rankings. How does that make sense?
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona Coyotes G Hutton, D Timmins out multiple weeks with injuries
'Rust' film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed faces eviction from Arizona landlady: 'I want her out'
Is Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema bad for bisexual Americans?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL