No. 2 Georgia blanks No. 8 Arkansas, 37-0
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
VR2 On SI Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Mizzou
Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee: TV channel, live stream info, start time
U.S. hotel results for week ending 25 September
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Titans vs. Jets: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 4
Law, Williford connection alive as CPA football gets road win at FRA
Partially-deaf high school athlete advocates for himself, inspires others in North Carolina
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Behind enemy lines for Titans' Week 4 matchup with Jets
How the Jets are Preparing to Stop Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
UTSA remains undefeated, surviving home scare from UNLV
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'Change is coming': Pastor says East 8th Street will see rebirth with support from city, youth
Behind enemy lines for Titans' Week 4 matchup with Jets
UTSA remains undefeated, surviving home scare from UNLV
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Wofford drops heartbreaker at ETSU 27-21
ETSU finds the back of net, misses win column in 3-3 tie against Wofford
Historic offensive showing propels Tennessee past Missouri, 62-24
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No. 2 Georgia blanks No. 8 Arkansas, 37-0
The Associated Press - KAIT on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.
Read Full Story on kait8.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
130 crore citizens should take pledge to make India 'atmanirbhar', powerful: Shah
India to take up border friction points one by one with China before bilateral normalcy
Florida A&M defense stings Alabama State 28-0 in SWAC home opener
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL