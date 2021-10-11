No. 7 Razorbacks Down 'Dores in OT
No. 7 Razorbacks Down 'Dores in OT
ArkansasRazorbacks.com - KNWA News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Arkansas soccer (11-2-0, 6-0-0 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt in overtime (6-6-2, 3-2-1 SEC), 1-0, for its 11th straight victory, extending the program’s longest win streak.
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
