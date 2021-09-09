Krispy Kreme, I choose you!

For 25 years, Pokémon has taken the world by storm. Fans of all ages can enjoy Pokémon through a wide variety of products—from breakfasts cereals to trading cards and everything else in between. And now, they can enjoy Pokémon in doughnut form. Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise.

You can order a 12-pack with six regular glazed and six Pokémon-inspired doughnuts, including two Pikachu doughnuts, one Charmander, one Squirtle, one Bulbasaur, and one Pokeball.

However, while these doughnuts are amazing, there's a catch—and not in the "I caught a Pokémon" sense. The catch: they're only available in Australia.

Us Pokémon (and doughnut) fans here in the United States are begging The Pokémon Company and Krispy Kreme to bring them to locations stateside. With how popular both Pokémon and Krispy Kreme are, we wouldn't be surprised to eventually see these adorable doughnut creations make their way around the world. But for now, we'll just look on in jealousy.

If you could, would you catch these Pokémon doughnuts? What's your favorite Pokémon? Comment below.