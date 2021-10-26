Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Minnesota make leap after Weeks 31 & 32
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Minnesota make leap after Weeks 31 & 32
J. Sam Jones - Major League Soccer
10/26/21
What a week in MLS. The Revolution’s DPs put on a show, Brian White scored and Atlanta gave up a late lead. It was truly a week unlike any other.
Read Full Story on mlssoccer.com
