Prep Athlete of the Week: Kaeden Wilcox
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kaeden Wilcox
David Graf - Wyoming News Now
10/11/21
Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox put up the performance of a lifetime during a 35-2 win over Campbell County last Friday, and he accomplished a lot to earn Wyoming News Now Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
