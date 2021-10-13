Program helps provide free costumes to kids in need
Program helps provide free costumes to kids in need
Nicky Walters - WOWKtv
10/13/21
The program was started by friends who saw an unmet need in their community. They provide a new costume to kids who may not otherwise have one.
