Pumpkin decorators tap into icons from 'Squid Game' to San Jose City Hall
Pumpkin decorators tap into icons from 'Squid Game' to San Jose City Hall
Sal Pizarro - East Bay Times
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits’ virtual event showcased creative gourds that were auctioned to support its programs.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
