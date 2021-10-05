QB Daniels not throwing, status uncertain for No. 2 Georgia
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
J&J recipients feel left out in rollout of booster shots
Rick's Bar Gets $500 Fine + RESH 2022 + Road Tests in Providence
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
R.I. Political Cooperative facing criticism over a second candidate’s social media posts
Shooting Suspect Arrested + Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges
This Was Then: T. M. Silvia
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
McKee, Matos to hold media briefing at 2 pm
State Police Officer Who Unveiled Illegal Contamination Threatened With Discipline for Investigation
R.I. Political Cooperative facing criticism over a second candidate’s social media posts
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Pawtucket Pumpkin Patches
Shooting Suspect Arrested + Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges
Rick's Bar Gets $500 Fine + RESH 2022 + Road Tests in Providence
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
QB Daniels not throwing, status uncertain for No. 2 Georgia
Charles Odum - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Quarterback JT Daniels was held out of throwing drills for No. 2 Georgia on Monday, leaving the junior's status uncertain for Saturday's Southeastern Conference game at No. 18 Auburn.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia Supreme Court sides with property owner over state DOT
Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
CCHS Class of 1981 celebrate 40-year reunion
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL