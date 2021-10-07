Rhett Rodriguez relives 'scary' surgery, ICU trip; initially didn't get enough anesthesia
Rhett Rodriguez relives 'scary' surgery, ICU trip; initially didn't get enough anesthesia
Erik Hall, The News-Star - The News-Star
10/7/21
Louisiana-Monroe football quarterback Rhett Rodriguez describes his surgery for a punctured lung that led to an ICU stay.
