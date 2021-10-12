Rich Bisaccia named Raiders' interim head coach
Vincent Bonsignore - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/12/21
Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia will be in charge on Wednesday when the Raiders begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
