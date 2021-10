Rob Honeycutt, Co-Founder & CEO of SixAxis Manufacturing, to Step Down at the End of 2021,

SixAxis LLC (the “Company”) announced today that Rob Honeycutt, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, plans to step down from his current role as CEO at the end of 2021. The Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Reichert to succeed Honeycutt as Chief Executive Officer on Jan.