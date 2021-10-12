Ruth Marcus: Why is a judge hiring a clerk who said she hates Black people?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ruth Marcus: Why is a judge hiring a clerk who said she hates Black people?
Ruth Marcus Washington Post · - News & Record
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
For a graduating law student, a clerkship with a federal appeals court judge is a glittering credential. With the right judge, it can be a steppingstone to the
Read Full Story on greensboro.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Klontz, former Sequim public works director, takes job with Port of Port Townsend
Umpqua Bank combines with Columbia; bank will retain Umpqua name but corporate HQ moving to Tacoma
Organ donor gave Everett man a new life, until COVID hit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL