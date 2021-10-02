Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Filmed in southeast NC, ‘One Summer’ premiering on Hallmark Sunday
North Carolina body camera law comes under harsh glare after judge refuses to make video public
North Carolina A&T State University Wins Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, the Premier HBCU Academic Competition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
St. Pauls Olympian McNeill dies
'Grilling up good will': Big Taste Grill visits Winston-Salem fairgrounds to benefit local charity
Nearly 130 rally in Winston-Salem against anti-abortion laws
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State football roundup: Heels, Deacs win
Alexander Jones: State’s shameful anti-labor record
St. Pauls Olympian McNeill dies
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Our Opinion: Stop pinching pennies on our public schools
Missing teen found dead days after ‘prime suspect’ killed himself, officials say
NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
After funds withheld, Johnston County school leaders OK policy on teaching race and history
Live updates: No. 23 N.C. State hosts Louisiana Tech
UFC Fight Night live results and analysis: Santos vs. Walker
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34
AARON BEARD, Associated Press - CBS17 Raleigh
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards
Read Full Story on cbs17.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Live updates: No. 23 N.C. State hosts Louisiana Tech
St. Pauls Olympian McNeill dies
UFC Fight Night live results and analysis: Santos vs. Walker
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL