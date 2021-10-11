'Shoeless' Joe Jackson baseball photo sells for record $1.4M
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson baseball photo sells for record $1.4M
Alex Butler - UPI.com
10/11/21
A rare autographed photo of baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson sold for a record $1.47 million at an auction, Christie's announced.
