Come little children, and try the Starbucks "Hocus Pocus" frapps!

Okay, we admit it: Starbucks is going to hate us for this one.

Bubble bubble, we’re in trouble, because the Sanderson sisters are back with all-new Frappuccinos that you can order at Starbucks this fall. These drinks portray your favorite Hocus Pocus witches and will get you in the spirit of Halloween. Now, these Frapps are on Starbucks' secret menu, so all you children will have to listen carefully as we tell you exactly how to order the delicious potions.

(To make things easier, we recommend going inside the store to order these drinks; they'll be difficult to explain via mobile order or over the drive-thru speaker!)

How to Order the Winifred Frappuccino

Say goodbye to the cruel world with Winifred’s delicious new Frappuccino. As the natural leader of the sisters, Winifred is fearless and her drink is no different. It stands out from the rest with its bright green color and red toppings.

The “Winifred” can be ordered by asking for:

A green tea Frappuccino as a base

1 pump of white mocha

1 pump of peppermint syrup

Top off the drink with whipped cream and strawberry inclusions to simulate Winifred’s curly red locks.

How to Order the Sarah Frappuccino

@starbucksisbae The Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino from Hocus Pocus 🔮 Recipe by @thejoyfulrbf ♬ original sound - Starbucks Lover

Sarah’s singing will bring the children to the Sanderson home, but they’ll definitely stay for her delicious Frappuccino. Topped with a hint of yellow, to portray Sarah’s blonde hair, the Sarah Frappuccino is as purple as her cape and tastes like a sweet berry beverage. It also has no caffeine, so it’s perfect for all the children of Salem.

To order the “Sarah,” start by asking your barista for:

A Violet Drink with extra berries.

Substitute soy milk for coconut milk

Ask for the drink to be double-blended.

Finish off your order by topping the drink with whipped cream and ginger powder.

How to Order the Mary Frappuccino

@starbucksisbae The Mary Sanderson Frappuccino from Hocus Pocus 🔮. Recipe by @thejoyfulrbf ♬ original sound - Starbucks Lover

Sisters, if you’re craving something sweet, then the “Mary” is perfect for you. This Frapp tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry and gives you something to look forward to in that black cauldron of yours.

To order the “Mary”:

Start by ordering a grande strawberry and crème Frappuccino.

Add strawberry inclusions.

Substitute white mocha for the sweetener.

Ask for mocha drizzle and strawberry puree on both the bottom of the drink and on top of the whipped cream, and there you have it!

The Witches Code

Even the Sanderson sisters follow a code, and so should you when you order your Frappuccinos. These drinks are off the Starbucks secret menu (meaning they were invented by Starbucks customers and not the coffee chain itself), so the baristas at your local Starbucks may not know what you're ordering. Therefore, you should bring a copy of the recipe for them or pull it up on your phone. You can even show them a picture of the drinks to help guide them. Be kind and patient with your servers, and enjoy your delicious potion when it's concocted!

Let us know in the comments if you will be materializing at a Starbucks for one of these Sanderson sister concoctions!

You may also be interested in:

'Hocus Pocus': Witches Brew Cocktail Recipe