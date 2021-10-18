Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Intersection: Robert Costa on ‘Peril’; mapping domestic violence cases; update on space
Robert Costa delves into the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection in ‘Peril’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Christopher Replogle - KY3 on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
A suspect accused of firing shots at an officer, then holding a man at gunpoint is now hospitalized after he was shot by police.
Read Full Story on ky3.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now on display at golf course
Challenging 'Wakefield' debuts on Showtime
State forecast points to COVID-19 spike ending by Christmas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL