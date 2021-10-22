Tennessee 'hate week' underway in Tuscaloosa
Tennessee 'hate week' underway in Tuscaloosa
Tim Reid - CBS 42
10/22/21
Alabama football fans are celebrating Tennessee hate week. For 60 years, Crimson Tide fans have been lighting up victory cigars every time Bama beats the
Read Full Story on cbs42.com
