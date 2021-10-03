The 9 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2021
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Chicago Cubs’ COVID-19 situation grows with a 5th player — pitcher Tommy Nance — going on the IL without an injury distinction
Black-owned breweries are rare, but more are opening in Chicago. Here’s why that matters.
Chicago restaurants have navigated 18 months of pandemic disruption, but some say they may not make it through winter without federal relief
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The doubters in the Bulls are many, but not veteran DeMar DeRozan
Shooting death of Illinois trooper on expressway ruled a suicide
At Least 2 People Killed, 29 People Shot In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Shooting death of Illinois trooper on expressway ruled a suicide
Overnight gun violence in Chicago left 17 wounded, 2 dead
At Least 2 People Killed, 29 People Shot In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Shooting death of Illinois trooper on expressway ruled a suicide
20 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Detroit vs Chicago Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The 9 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2021
Adam Chitwood - TheWrap
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
If you're looking for a great new movie to watch on HBO Max this month, check out our curated selection of picks.
Read Full Story on thewrap.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL