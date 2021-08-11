There aren't too many details just yet, but it will launch sometime next year.

If you're a fan of The Cheesecake Factory, we've got some great news for you! The restaurant recently announced its plans on introducing a new loyalty program; however, details are scarce, Restaurant Business Online reports.

This new loyalty program will be part of The Cheesecake Factory's overhaul of the brand, which also includes a new website, and is set to take place throughout the remainder of the year.

According to Fox Business, a spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory said, "With the strength of our sales performance, we have shifted our marketing for The Cheesecake Factory restaurants primarily back to brand-based messaging to raise the profile of The Cheesecake Factory brand. Pre-COVID we were evaluating upgrades and enhancements to our marketing and technology platform, including the potential launch of a rewards program to drive our next generation marketing strategy. The success we had driving sales and frequency through targeted campaigns during COVID reinforced our view that now is the right time to move forward with these initiatives.

"We completed a significant amount of consumer research to develop a program that is on-brand for The Cheesecake Factory and our guests, and we are targeting a launch next year. We plan to migrate our email database to a more robust CRM system to work hand-in-hand with the rewards program as well. In the interim, we are also revamping our website to transition to a more commerce-forward platform to deliver a better guest experience, with the goal of driving lifts in conversion rates and average order value for online ordering. The new site is expected to launch by the end of this year," the statement continued.

Are you a fan of The Cheesecake Factory? What do you think of this new loyalty program? Comment below.