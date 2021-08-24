We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (and Other Fall Drinks) Will Return to Starbucks!

Help us, Starbucks Fall Menu. You're our only hope.

Are you ready for fall? 'Cause we are. And apparently, Starbucks is, too.

The coffee chain's infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall drinks will officially return TODAY, Tuesday, August 24!

Starbucks will bring back the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, as well as various seasonal baked goods, like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. Also, we want to note that the Pumpkin Loaf, while a fall favorite, is available on Starbucks' menus all year long.

You'll also be able to enjoy some in-store and at-home offerings, including pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer and pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate.

If there's one thing we collectively need right now, it's comfort. And the PSL is the ultimate comfort, telling us that some things don't change and that cooler weather and holidays are just around the corner.

What do you think? What's your favorite fall menu item at Starbucks? And do you prefer your PSL hot or iced? Tell us in the comments!