'The Rundown': Utah Republicans planning how to oppose Biden's vaccine orders
'The Rundown': Utah Republicans planning how to oppose Biden's vaccine orders
By Bryan Schott | Sep. 17, 2021, 12:54 p.m. | Updated: 1:04 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
Republicans in the Utah Legislature are infuriated by President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses and are plotting how to push back against the White House.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
