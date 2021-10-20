The WV Senate passed a compromise redistricting plan. But a 'no-name' map set the tone for the final deal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
National spotlight shines on Wilmington, its flourishing entrepreneurial community
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Unchecked growth of industrial animal farms spurs long fight for environmental justice in Eastern NC
High powered Wilmington girls soccer team ready for playoffs
NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Unchecked growth of industrial animal farms spurs long fight for environmental justice in Eastern NC
Stephen King films, Evil Dead II, Halloween Kills: 11 can't-miss horror movies shot in NC
NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
Beach renourishment fix puts Pleasure Island back on track, leaves Wrightsville Beach behind
Halloween Events: October 20-31
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The WV Senate passed a compromise redistricting plan. But a 'no-name' map set the tone for the final deal
Ian Karbal - mountainstatespotlight
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
West Virginia senators have agreed on a redistricting plan, after days of wrangling over where district lines should be drawn.
Read Full Story on mountainstatespotlight.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 Mid-Season Summary
Queen accepts medical advice to rest for few days
NZ police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL