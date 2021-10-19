This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say
This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say
Andrew Osterland - CNBC on MSN.com
10/19/21
Covid has kicked the housing market into high gear. At the end of September, the average home price was up 14% from the same month last year, and 30% from 2019.
