Trade your calorie-laden holiday cocktails for some effervescent hard seltzers.

Okay, hard seltzer fans, there is a special holiday pack you’re going to want to get your hands on this year. The makers of Truly Hard Seltzer have created a limited-edition 12-pack of seltzers inspired by your favorite holiday cocktails.

The Truly Holiday Party Pack includes four different flavors and will be on store shelves on November 1. Sales of hard seltzer exploded during the pandemic as people looked for a way to enjoy cocktail-like beverages at home without all the work.

The Truly holiday pack has four flavors that combine light refreshing seltzer with winter fruits and spices. Each package has three each of Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria, and Spiked Apple Spice. Unlike traditional holiday juice cocktails, each can Is only 100 calories and has an ABV of just 5%.

The Truly brand has introduced more than 22 flavors of seltzers in total, including hard lemonade and iced tea. Sales of hard seltzer dipped for the first time this summer as patrons returned to bars and restaurants and ordered old favorites. These new holiday seltzers are sure to reverse that trend as fans purchase them for holiday parties and get-togethers.

"When it comes to innovation, we never take our foot off the gas," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. "Our drinkers love the unexpected flavors we've created over the years, and we're beyond excited to bring them some fun, cocktail-inspired flavors just in time for the holidays.”

Serve them over ice or purchase holiday can sleeves to keep them cool by the fire. Truly Holiday Party Packs will only be around through the end of the year and will be priced around $17 for a 12 pack.