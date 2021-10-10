UTEP volleyball repeats sweep against LA Tech
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bears activate LB Danny Trevathan, who is likely to make season debut vs. Raiders
Daywatch: Illinois surpasses 25,000 COVID deaths | Former Northwestern professor convicted of murder | What to know about the Chicago Marathon
No billionaire, only economic justice, can ever make Chicago a safer city
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bears activate LB Danny Trevathan, who is likely to make season debut vs. Raiders
How Jesuits opened their doors to homeless immigrants after the Great Chicago Fire
Surpassing 25,000 dead in state from COVID-19: How pandemic evolved from killing Chicagoans to southern Illinoisans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bears activate LB Danny Trevathan, who is likely to make season debut vs. Raiders
How Jesuits opened their doors to homeless immigrants after the Great Chicago Fire
Surpassing 25,000 dead in state from COVID-19: How pandemic evolved from killing Chicagoans to southern Illinoisans
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Open House Chicago to include more than 100 sites – several in or near Evanston
Storylines collide during Biden’s Illinois visit
Daywatch: Illinois surpasses 25,000 COVID deaths | Former Northwestern professor convicted of murder | What to know about the Chicago Marathon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UTEP volleyball repeats sweep against LA Tech
UTEP Athletics - KTSM
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
The UTEP Volleyball team (13-4, 2-2 Conference USA) notched a second straight sweep against Louisiana Tech (6-14, 0-6 C-USA), 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-17) at Memorial Gym Saturday
Read Full Story on ktsm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Borderlands: Mexico to require more documentation for shipments traversing the country
The Race to Build Ranch Homes
Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 10, 2021
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL