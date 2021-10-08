Vandals destroy donations for Afghan refugees at Kent warehouse
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kansas Gambling
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Assessing How the 2021 Chiefs Compare to the 2018 Chiefs
Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. wins Minor League Player of the Year award
Wingin’ It: Bierocks make a portable meal to take on Kansas City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Railers use razzle-dazzle to get past Goddard
WVU women’s soccer concludes road stand at Kansas
Salina Central's Will Griffith breaks school cross country record at Salina Invitational
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 283rd Basic Training Class
WVU women’s soccer concludes road stand at Kansas
Salina Central's Will Griffith breaks school cross country record at Salina Invitational
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Book Giveaway For After She Falls
Salina Central's Will Griffith breaks school cross country record at Salina Invitational
Volunteers bring positivity to community during Fall Fix-Up
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vandals destroy donations for Afghan refugees at Kent warehouse
Brandi Kruse - Q13 FOX News
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The donations, which were part of FOX 13 Seattle’s “Washington Welcome” fundraising drive, included pillows, blankets, and dishes.
Read Full Story on q13fox.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Shark Lake Piggery owner is passionate about pig industry
Barnaby Joyce accuses paranoid premier Mark McGowan of turning Western Australia into NORTH KOREA by refusing to open the state border 'until Easter'
'If stars align', five-years-olds could get first shots by Christmas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL