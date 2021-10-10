VMI wins 37-34 overtime thriller over #19 Chattanooga
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Union hockey ready to leave behind bad taste of 2019-20 season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wednesday's high school roundup: York field hockey improves to 11-0
Dracut police arrest NH man wanted in attempted carjackings
Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
At the George Washington Bridge Casino, Your Bets Are a Bike Ride Away
Old and New Get It Done for Wildcats
Four goals in third period lift Twin City Thunder past Islanders HC
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
At the George Washington Bridge Casino, Your Bets Are a Bike Ride Away
Old and New Get It Done for Wildcats
Astros' edge for home field in playoffs cut with loss to A's
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
VMI wins 37-34 overtime thriller over #19 Chattanooga
AFP - Augusta Free Press
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Redshirt sophomore Jerry Rice drilled a 37-yard field goal in overtime Saturday to lift the VMI football team to a 37-34 win over No. 19 Chattanooga.
Read Full Story on augustafreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chattanooga vs VMI Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Hochman: Even in win, Mizzou's defense remains problematic heading into bulk of SEC schedule
New York Jets' Extension Of John Franklin-Myers Shows How They Want To Build Their Roster
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL