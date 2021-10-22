Walking RI: New conservation area in Coventry honors memory of late educator
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
You can get COVID-19 boosters for all 3 vaccine brands in Delaware. Here's what to know
Sophie Bille Brahe is shifting the mood in Danish design
ASM Global Partners With Nashville Superspeedway to Bring Concerts, Festivals to Auto-racing Venue
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry’s reason for wanting to lose weight and join the military
Sea Design’s identity for Unboxed festival is centred around collaboration and togetherness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
VP Harris visits the Bronx pushing infrastructure and social spending
Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry’s reason for wanting to lose weight and join the military
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ten Commissions Announced as Part of UNBOXED, A Celebration of Creativity Taking Place Across the UK IN 2022
Ten Things Brits Can Enjoy At £120 Million Taxpayer Funded Brexit Festival 2022
‘Veteran's Day at the Woodman’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Walking RI: New conservation area in Coventry honors memory of late educator
John Kostrzewa - Providence Journal
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The Janice L. Sullivan Conservation Area has a trail that passes through former farmland and passes giant erratics left behind from the Glacial Age.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rhode Island Is Among the Most Sleep Deprived States
What to know about getting COVID booster shots in RI
Man sentenced to RI for life or drugging and raping stepdaughter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL