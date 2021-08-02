Dare to be sour with Warheads Spiked Seltzer.

Artisanal Brew Works enters the hard seltzer competition and shows that all is fair in love and warheads. The company teamed up with Impact Confections, the creators of the most iconic sour candy of the '90s to create Warheads Sour Spiked Seltzer.

The new drinks come in five different flavors : black cherry, blue raspberry, lemon, green apple, and watermelon and each flavor is sure to make your face pucker and your mind a little tipsy.

According to Artisanal Brew's Instagram, the drinks launched in stores across Southern California, Massachusetts, Florida, Rhode Island, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. However, if you find yourself in Saratoga Springs, New York you can try a flight of the seltzers straight from Artisanal's taproom. Each drink is gluten-free and contains 5 percent alcohol–just enough to spike up your summer.

Now, this isn't Artisanal Brew's first time dipping its feet in the Warheads pool. The company released Warheads Sour Ale back in 2020 and realized that seltzer was just the logical next step. "After making the Warheads beers for a while, the seltzers seemed like such a natural progression of that," said Artisanal Brew Works cofounder Colin Quinn. "It seemed like something that would work really well that would make people happy."

Although they've already taken the next step, Artisanal Brew Works is not done with its journey. The company has already announced three new flavors are in the works: cherry lime, orange pineapple, and lemon berry will be released next month.

What do you think about the Warheads Sour Seltzer? Does it make you feel nostalgic for the '90s? Let us know in the comments.